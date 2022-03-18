As the Russia-Ukraine war entered Day 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned mercenaries against enrolling in Russian forces to bolster the fight against Ukraine, saying "it would be the worst decision of your life." In his latest video message shared on Facebook, he also advised the potential new recruits of Russia that "long life is better than the money you are offered for a short one."

Noting the developments on the 23rd day of the ongoing brutal battle against Russia, Zelenskyy updated that Ukrainian forces have continued to guard the key areas of the country. Calling out Russia for its aggravated onslaught and news of new reinforcements, Zelenskyy added, "this will not help them." Further, he informed, some mercenaries have been taken as prisoners. However, he said, "We do not need 13 or any number of thousands of dead Russian soldiers."

Moscow recruiting mercenaries to fight Ukraine: Report

Zelenskyy's remarks come as media reports, citing British intelligence, suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is recruiting conscripts into Russian forces to fight against its neighbour. UK officials flagged that Russian invading forces are facing unfavorable challenges, including the condition of Ukrainian soil and "personal losses" among many.

“Russia is increasingly seeking to generate additional troops to bolster and replace its personnel losses. It is likely Russia is struggling to conduct offensive operations in the face of sustained Ukrainian resistance,” the report said.

7,000 Russian servicemen killed: Ukraine

The report came on the heels of Ukrainian Defence Ministry claims, saying that nearly 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the war. Meanwhile, British intelligence indicated that Russia was redeploying forces far from "its Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia." In addition, Moscow was also allegedly in touch with "private military companies, Syrians and other mercenaries" aiming to inflict maximum damage on Ukrainians.

The developments come as the ongoing brutal Russia-Ukraine war that has killed thousands in the ex-Soviet nation and displaced nearly 2 million from February 24. Putin, however on numerous occasions, has claimed that Russia does not pose a threat to Ukrainian territories and the "special military operation" is aimed to demilitarise the country. Nevertheless, on-ground Russian troops invading Ukraine have shelled innumerable civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and residential buildings. The Russian forces also seized strategic cities like Kherson, Chernobyl, and Zaporizhzhya NPP and have continued to march towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as relentless bombings continued in Mariupol.

(Image: AP)