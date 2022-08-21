Zelenskyy Warns Russia May Do Something 'cruel' To Ukraine Ahead Of Its Independence Day

As Ukraine nears its Independence Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday asked for strength in the midst of worries about a potential Russian escalation. In his night video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said that Russia could try to do something exceptionally “nasty, something particularly cruel” next week when Ukraine would celebrate its independence, next week on August 24. The President said in the video, “We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty... But in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all the time – disgusting and cruel.”

Indicating Russia’s possible assaults, Zelenskyy noted, “We must all be strong enough to resist any enemy provocations.” He added that for Kharkiv and Donbas, Azovstal and Mykolaiv, the filtration camps, Bucha, Irpin, and all other cities, all must withstand the provocations in order to force the invaders to account for all of their strikes and terror. “We must all be strong enough to endure and go all the way to Ukrainian victory,” he said.

Ukraine is getting ready for its Independence Day: Zelenskyy

The embattled President further highlighted that they have been working hard to be ready for the next week, which is crucial for their nation as Ukraine's Flag Day and Independence Day are approaching. Informing about the event, Zelenskyy said that there will be a ceremony honouring those who fought in the conflict to liberate Ukraine. In the video, he said, “This year, one can literally feel in the air of Crimea that the occupation there is temporary, and Ukraine is returning.”

Zelenskyy even underlined that amid the celebrations, significant talks and visits from Ukraine's 'true friends' are scheduled for next week.

As the brutal war entered day 179, the President of Ukraine said the war had changed everything for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the world, adding that "But let's still think today, take a look, and assess the path we have taken. How much has been changed – what almost everyone in the world thought was impossible to change. How much it managed to win, wrest from the Russian army... was thought to be invincible."

Further, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning, citing recent bombings in Crimea and a missile that injured 12 civilians close to a nuclear power station.

On Saturday, Ukraine organised a mock parade of Russian military tanks that had been destroyed, taunting Moscow's military and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Before the country's Independence Day on August 24, Kyiv's soldiers performed a parade of Russian military equipment that had been wrecked on the streets of the capital city of Kyiv. Moreover, Ukrainian residents could be seen standing atop the wrecked Russian armoured vehicles while celebrating and taking pictures.

(Image: AP)