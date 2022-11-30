Zelenskyy Warns Russia ‘planning Something In Southern Ukraine' Despite Losses Amid War

As the ruthless Russian-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the present situation at the front "difficult". Addressing the nation, Zelenskyy said in a night video speech that the occupants have been preparing something in the south. He claimed, “Despite extremely big Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, move in the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south.”

Furthermore, the embattled president said that they have been resisting Russian aggression, and that they must prevent the adversary from achieving their goals. He said referring to Russian soldiers, “They said they would capture the Donetsk region in spring, summer, autumn... Winter begins this week already.” He also emphasised that Russia has lost hundreds of mobilised and mercenaries every day in Donetsk area, destroyed their regular army there, and used barrier soldiers.

Besides this, Zelenskyy asserted that he thinks 100,000 Russian invaders would perish in Ukraine by the end of this year. “This year, Russia will lose a hundred thousand of its soldiers killed and only God knows how many mercenaries," he said.

Russia attacks a gas distribution station in Zaporizhzhia

Oleksandr Starukh, the chief of the Zaporizhzhia region's military administration, stated on Telegram early on Wednesday morning that a gas distribution station was damaged by one of the Russian attacks that had been conducted in the area overnight. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

“In one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district, a gas distribution point was damaged as a result of a rocket (probably S-300) hit, resulting in a fire. It was quickly eliminated, but three streets remained without gas. Fortunately, people were not hurt," his post read.

According to a report from The Guardian, Zelenskyy had earlier claimed that Russia intended to launch another series of missile attacks against his country. The Ukrainian president issued a warning to his country's residents and armed forces advising them to prepare for an approaching invasion. The Ukraine's head said, "We understand that terrorists are preparing new strikes. We know that for sure. And as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop, unfortunately.”

Additionally, the chairman of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy company, Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said there are signs that Russian forces are preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. According to information that has come to light, the troops may be getting ready to depart the (facility), Petro Kotin stated.

(Image: AP)