Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the Russian pilots after Moscow’s forces shelled Kyiv and said, “we will find you”. In the daily nightly address on Sunday, Zelenskyy said “All pilots, dispatchers must understand that we will find you” while adding that “Judgement awaits you all”. Ukrainian President termed the shelling of residential buildings in Kyiv the act of war crime.

Zelenskyy’s remarks came in the backdrop of Russian missiles striking an apartment block close to a kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday. It is to mention that as many as four explosions devasted the war-torn nation’s capital city, which was also the first such attack in weeks. Additionally, he also called for more powerful weapons to be delivered to Ukraine to deter Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine which has continued unabated since February 24.

After the weekend which witnessed heightened attacks from Russia across Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in his nighttime address, that he called for “powerful” air defence while decrying Moscow’s attacks in Kyiv, Mykolaiv region, the Chernihiv region, Odesa, Cherkasy. He noted that the mortar shelling “did not stop in the Kharkiv region.

Zelenskyy joined the G7 summit with other leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelebskyy joined the Group of Seven (G7) leaders by video link at their summit which took place in the Bavarian Alps in Germany. The G7 leaders pledged to ramp up support for Ukraine for the long haul at their summit including both immediate help and long-term rebuilding on the agenda. Ahead of the session, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had said that G7 nations’ policies on Ukraine are “very much aligned” and that they see the need to be both tough and cautious.

On Monday, the Ukrainian President also termed the Russian state the “largest terrorist organization”. He said, “And this is a fact. And this must be a legal fact. And everyone in the world must know that buying or transporting Russian oil, maintaining contacts with Russian banks, paying taxes and customs duties to the Russian state means giving money to terrorists.”

Image: Facebook