Zelenskyy's Adviser Says Russia-Ukraine War Has Entered New Phase & Could Last 6 Months

As the Russia-Ukraine war has crossed the 100-day mark, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak declared that Russia's fighting tactics have changed. He said Russian casualties have now dropped to around 100 to 200 per day, a level he described as "roughly comparable" to Ukrainian losses. He warned that predicting the end of the battle with Russia is difficult. At the same time, he said the conflict may last another six months.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser, Mykhailo Podoliak stated, "If you count by the stockpiled weapons, this could drag on for a period of two to six months. But war is a non-linear process, influenced by dozens or even hundreds of factors," he added. "I wouldn't set specific deadlines."

Podoliak told Meduza, an independent Russian-language news outlet, that during the first one and a half to two months, Russian troops battled with no idea what they were doing. He further stated that the Russians just moved their columns around the country, and Ukrainian troops rapidly and mercilessly destroyed them.

Russia-Ukraine War

Recently, Zelenskyy said that his country's army will endure Moscow's so-called "special military operation." The embattled President claimed in a video message, along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and presidential advisor Mykhailo Podoliak, that "victory shall be ours, our team is much bigger."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is raging across the east, with Moscow's troops strengthening their control over Ukraine's Donbass region. According to Kyiv, Moscow held one-fifth of Ukrainian land, including Crimea and Donbass areas taken in 2014. Ukrainians, according to Kyiv's mayor, do not want another 100 days of conflict. Furthermore, Ukraine's foreign ministry made a statement in which it declared that international help to the country was the best investment in the world's peace and long-term development. The ministry also requested the establishment of a special court to investigate war crimes in the country.

Further, according to World Food Programme estimates, the grain blockade and rising food prices have exacerbated worldwide poverty for 1.7 billion people, while the number of people suffering from "acute hunger" is expected to rise by 47 million. According to UN Ukraine crisis coordinator Amin Awad, at least 15.7 million people in the country require emergency humanitarian assistance and safety.

