Zelenskyy's Advisor Demands Immediate Russian Oil Embargo, Says Kyiv Can't Wait 6 Months

Ukraine continues to urge the European Union to ban Russian oil imports despite the fact that the EU proposed a Russian oil embargo in its latest sanctions package. Ukraine's President's Economic Adviser, Oleg Ustenko stated that the European Union's embargo on Russian oil imports must go into effect immediately because Ukraine "cannot afford to wait another six months" while Russia continues to murder its civilians.

In an interview with the international media outlet Project Syndicate, Ustenko stated that while Ukraine supports the European Commission's plan to halt Russian crude oil imports, delaying the implementation for six months is unacceptable. After all, the Russian Federation relies on energy income to fund its war force. He further said that Russia's energy exports bring in $1 billion every day, which pays for the missiles, guns and bombs. He went on to say that in light of the situation, Ukraine believes Europe must act quickly.

'Russia would have some motivation to continue providing natural gas to Europe'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor continued by stating that it would be a win-win situation for the entire world in the long run if the EU imposes sanctions on Russian oil imports since the world would be more predictable, stable and secure. He stated that even in the face of fresh sanctions, Russia would have some motivation to continue providing natural gas to Europe.

Oleg Ustenko pointed out that the Ukrainian side would welcome the application of fresh sanctions on Russian leaders in addition to tightening limitations on oil and natural gas imports. The President's advisor stated that some sanctions have been imposed on high-ranking Russian officials, but not on their families. He said that United Russia, the political party of Russian President Vladimir Putin, should be cut off from Europe. Ustenko continued by stating that any deal with the Russian Federation should be halted and that all Russian banks must be barred from participating in the international payment system.

Some EU countries are unwilling to support sanctions on Russian fossil resources

Some EU countries like Hungary and Slovakia are unwilling to support sanctions against Russian fossil resources as they are dependent on Russian imports. However, the European Union still intends to agree on a phased embargo on Russian oil this month, dismissing suggestions of a delay.

Image: @OlegUstenko/Twitter/ AP