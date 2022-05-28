Zelenskyy's Advisor Warns Of World War III If Russia Continues To Strike Ukraine

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues even after three months, a top Ukrainian official warned of a third world war if Russia was not defeated in the ongoing "special military operation". While speaking to a Ukrainian TV on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor and negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, warned that if the enemy (Russia) does not lose in the war, then Russia's "revanchism and chauvinism will only swell". According to him, Western countries are already aware of the outcome and added if Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be stopped in the near future, the West will have to supply more lethal weapons to the already war-ravaged country.

Besides, Ukraine Armed Forces have claimed that the Russian forces have resumed the offensive on the city of Slovyansk and tried to improve their position in the tactical region of Izyum. While speaking about the situation in Ukraine on Friday, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Shtupun, said that the rival forces were also conducting a massive offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone. He said that the forces are striking missiles at the civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Russia captures most of Ukraine's Lyman town, claims UK intel report

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 28 May 2022









Meanwhile, the UK intelligence agency, in its daily update on Saturday, said Putin's forces have likely captured most of the town of Lyman in the north of Donetsk. As per the intelligence reports, in the coming days, Russian units in the area are likely to prioritise forcing a crossing of the river. For now, Russia’s main effort likely remains 40 km to the east, around the Sieverodonetsk pocket.

However, it noted a bridgehead near Lyman would give Russia an advantage in the potential next phase of the Donbas offensive when it will likely seek to advance on key Ukrainian-held cities deeper in Donetsk Oblast, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Notably, Lyman is strategically important because it is the site of a major railway junction, and also gives access to important rail and road bridges over the Siverskyy Donets River.

