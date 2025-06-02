Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks Enter Second Round in Istanbul

World News: Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey on Monday for the second round of direct peace talks in just over two weeks. However, the expectations are low for any major progress on ending the three-year war after a string of stunning attacks over the weekend.

Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks Enters Second Round

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, officials said. Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, headed the Kremlin team, Russian state media reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chaired the talks at Istanbul's Ciragan Palace and gave an opening speech to mark their start.

Recent comments by senior officials in both countries indicate they remain far apart on the key conditions for stopping the war.

Wall Street Opens Low Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Wall Street opened low on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated over the weekend, contributing to broader market anxiety and a jump in oil prices.

The S&P 500 lost 0.24% at the open Monday, while forthe Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.44%. The Nasdaq retreated 0.06%.