Russia-Ukraine Talks 'Coming To Head', 'No One Is Playing Him' To End War: Donald Trump

Washington: United States President Donald Trump , who has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine since his very first day in the Oval Office during his second term in the White House, on Friday said that the talks between the two war torn nations are ‘coming to head' and insisted that 'no one is playing' him in push to end war, reports AP.

Trump’s remarks on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has come after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US will pull the plug and back off from the peace efforts if no progress is seen on the ground and ensures confidence that the war will be stopped.

"If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re going to say you’re fools, you’re foolish, and we’re just going to take a pass,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was dragging his feet on the negotiations, Donald Trump replied saying, “I hope not.”

In another statement, Trump said that they want to save these lives. Almost 2,500 are being killed every week in this battle. It's a vicious battle and it needs to be stopped.

Why Russia-Ukraine peace talks are stuck?

Ever since Donald Trump has initiated his efforts to negotiate the peace talks, he has appeared to be blaming Volodymyr Zelenskyy more than his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, for stalling the peace progress.

It was evident from Trump-Zelenskyy meeting at the White House in February when the US President blasted on his Ukrainian counterpart for not coming to the table and being accommodative in the peace talks.

Trump, in a public showdown first in the history of White House and in front of world press, humiliated Zelenskyy for trying to play his cards, accuse the United States of not helping them, when he was not in a position to do so. Trump, without mincing his words, made it clear to Zelenskyy amid a full public blowout that he was losing the war and not in a position to negotiate.

However, even after witnessing his worst day at White House, Zelenskyy has remained adamant on not agreeing to a deal without being given security assurances or forced to accept an agreement which may give an advantage to Putin.