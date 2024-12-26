Russia Urges Caution Amid Speculation Over Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash

New Delhi, India: Russia has called on the public to avoid speculation about the cause of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash and wait for the findings of the official investigation.

“The investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash is ongoing, and it is inappropriate to speculate before conclusions are made,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Wednesday near Aktau, Kazakhstan, involving an Embraer EMBR3.SA passenger jet. The tragedy claimed 38 lives and left 29 others injured. The plane had diverted from Russian airspace, an area recently under heightened surveillance due to Ukrainian drone activity, before crashing. Despite claims suggesting a possible Russian air defense incident, Moscow has denied any involvement.

The Kazakh authorities have recovered the bodies of 38 victims and are still assessing the injuries of 29 survivors, whose conditions remain undisclosed. According to officials, the plane, originally bound for Makhachkala, Russia, changed course due to adverse weather before diverting to Aktau, a city 310 kilometers across the Caspian Sea.

Preliminary investigations have suggested a bird strike as the possible cause of the crash. However, video footage from the crash site has raised many questions.

Responding to these theories, Peskov said, “It is wrong to speculate before the investigation is complete.”