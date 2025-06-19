Russia Warns U.S. Against 'Military Intervention' in Iran, Citing 'Uncontrollable Consequences'

Russia has issued a warning to the United States against any military intervention in Iran, arguing that such a move could lead to "uncontrollable consequences."

According to reports, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, "We would like to especially warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unforeseeable negative consequences," she said.

Russia on Iran-Israel Conflict

In a recent interview, Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia does not support military action against Iran.

“What has Iran done wrong? What is it being bombed for?” she asked, amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

“Whether you like a regime or not, if it hasn’t attacked you, you have no right to change that regime,” she added, appearing to criticize Israeli aggression toward Iran.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Praises Trump

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova praised former U.S. President Donald Trump for his willingness “to tell Americans the truth.”

“Finally, a man has arrived in the White House who isn’t focused on other parts of the world or solving the problems of various groups on other continents. He is the first in decades to tell the American people—and the world—that America must address a colossal number of its own colossal problems,” she said.

“This man had everything: money, fame, popularity, comfort, family—everything he wanted. He was even president. He could have said, ‘From now on, I’ll live for myself.’ But instead, he came back and said he’ll run again—not for money, fame, or popularity, but to try to save his country. That gives me additional optimism,” she added.

Iran-Israel Conflict

Meanwhile, in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, civilian casualties continue to rise on both sides. Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian infrastructure and high-ranking officials, while Iranian missile and drone attacks have struck apartment buildings and even the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.