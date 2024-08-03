Published 17:56 IST, August 3rd 2024
Death Toll From Apartment Block Collapse in Russia Reaches 10 as Search Ends
A total of 10 people died after an apartment block in Russia's Ural Mountains partially collapsed following a gas explosion earlier this week, Russia's Emergency Ministry said on Saturday, announcing the completion of a search and rescue operation after two days.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The collapsed building block. | Image: AP
