Russian Air Defence Missile Reportedly Blasts Moscow Oil Refinery Roof Into the Sky During Ukrainian Drone Raid

A dramatic video has captured the moment a Russian air defense missile accidentally struck a major oil refinery in Moscow on Thursday. The misfire sent the facility's massive, circular roof launching into the air like a flying saucer amid a powerful explosion. The footage shows the surface-to-air missile, which was deployed to intercept an incoming Ukrainian drone, missing its target and slamming directly into the refinery's storage tank. The resulting blast created a mushroom cloud and propelled the tank's heavy lid high into the sky before it crashed back to earth.

According to a Telegram post by Yan Matveev, a self-exiled Russian military analyst, the refinery, one of the largest in Russia, was already battling intense flames and billowing thick black smoke from a Ukrainian drone onslaught when the rogue missile hit.

Escalating Drone Strikes on the Capital

The facility in question is critical to the region's infrastructure, supplying more than a third of the fuel used across Moscow and its surrounding areas. The independent Telegram channel Astra reported that the errant shot was likely fired by a Pantsir air defense system from a northeastern direction. This friendly-fire incident unfolded during what has been described as a massive aerial assault. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that 194 drones had been intercepted while approaching the capital, marking the largest coordinated drone raid on the city since February 2022.

Despite the high number of reported shootdowns, Russian air defenses faced widespread scrutiny. Multiple videos circulating online showed repeated missed engagements, with drone debris ultimately raining down on residential buildings and commercial properties.

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Damage and Disruption at the Kapotnya Facility

The primary target of the raid appeared to be the Gazprom Neft-owned Moscow Oil Refinery (MNPZ) located in Kapotnya. The plant had already sustained damage during a previous attack on Tuesday, which had reportedly forced a suspension of its operations. According to reports from Reuters, the latest strikes severely impacted the refinery's Euro+ processing unit—a critical component that accounts for nearly half of the facility's total capacity. The explosions also damaged interconnected pipelines, secondary installations, and storage tanks.

Beyond the refinery, falling drone debris struck the grounds of the nearby Sadovod shopping center, igniting a fire and damaging a building. Local authorities also confirmed varying levels of damage to private homes and apartment complexes across the broader Moscow region.

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