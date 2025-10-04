Russian Drone Hits Passenger Train in Ukraine, Several Injured

A Russian drone strike hit a passenger train at a station in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, injuring dozens of people, officials said on Saturday.

"A brutal Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, posting a video of a wrecked, burning passenger carriage and others with their windows blown out.

He said dozens of passengers and rail workers were wounded.

Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said the attack hit a train heading from Shostka to the capital, Kyiv.

Medics and rescuers were working on the scene, he said.

The head of the local district administration, Oksana Tarasiuk, told Ukraine's public broadcaster that about 30 people were injured by the strike. No fatalities were reported in the immediate aftermath.

"The Russians could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians. This is terrorism, which the world has no right to ignore," Zelenskiy wrote.