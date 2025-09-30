Russian FM Lavrov Warns US Against Interference in India-Russia Trade Ties

World News: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has strongly defended India’s sovereign right to conduct independent trade with Russia, dismissing US pressure over oil imports and other economic engagements.

Speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Lavrov stated that India’s foreign policy decisions are not subject to US influence, and any attempt to interfere in India-Russia relations is unacceptable.

“India chooses its own partners,” Lavrov said, adding that New Delhi’s ties with Washington or any other country cannot serve as a benchmark for its relationship with Moscow.

Lavrov praised India’s stance on continuing oil purchases from Russia despite U.S. sanctions, calling it a sign of “self-respect” and strategic independence. He backed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s earlier remarks that India is open to discussing oil trade terms with the US, but its purchases from Russia are “India’s own business.”

Lavrov during a press brief reaffirmed that the India-Russia economic partnership is “not under threat”, describing it as a “particularly privileged strategic partnership.” He emphasized that only Russia and India should discuss the conditions of oil trade between Moscow and New Delhi.

“This stance reflects the national interest, pride, and honour of our Indian friends,” Lavrov noted in response to US pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

He also highlighted ongoing cooperation in trade, defense, finance, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and multilateral platforms like BRICS and SCO.