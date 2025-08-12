Russian Forces Push Forward In Ukraine' Donetsk Region Just Days Before Trump-Putin Meeting On August 15

Moscow: The Russian forces have launched a major push into Ukraine's Donetsk region, reportedly advancing around six miles past the frontlines. The Russian forces' aggression appears to be a strategic attempt to encircle key towns, including Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk, bringing Moscow closer to its goal of capturing the entire region. The advancement coincides with heightened tensions, as US President Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

As per reports, Ukraine's authoritative DeepState war map has confirmed the substantial progress made by Russian troops. According to DeepState, "The situation is quite chaotic, as the enemy, having found gaps in the defence, is infiltrating deeper, trying to quickly consolidate and accumulate forces for further advancement." This assessment underscores the gravity of the situation, with Russian forces exploiting vulnerabilities in Ukraine's defences to gain ground.

All Eyes On Trump-Putin Meeting

The timing of Russia's advance is particularly important, given the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The meeting is expected to focus on ending the Ukraine conflict, with Putin reportedly seeking major territorial concessions from Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly pushed back against the idea of ceding territory to Russia, asserting that any peace deal must be just and fair.

Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity, the European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have reiterated their support for Ukraine. They stressed that any negotiations with Russia must involve Ukraine and prioritise peace in the region.

Amidst all the speculation surrounding the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, the development in the Ukraine-Russia conflict leads to major implications ahead.