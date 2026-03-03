Sources Claim Russian Grain Sales to Iran Stalled After US Attacks

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's grain exports to Iran have stalled after Saturday's U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, though Iran - Russia's No.3 grain buyer - has already bought and moved up to 95% of its expected Russian wheat purchases this season.

Two sources at Russian exporting companies, who declined to be identified, said shipments of grain bound for Iran from the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea had halted, although exporters are still trying to fulfil existing contracts. "There is a need for supplies, but for now they have been suspended," one of the sources said. "I think they will be resumed at the first opportunity for both feed and food product categories. Iran has had a poor harvest this year and difficult, dry weather," the source added.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Middle Eastern buyers such as Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel are key markets for Russian grain, though Russia is looking to diversify shipments to Asia, Africa and Latin America. The sources said exports to other buyers continued without interruption, but the recent attacks had pushed up freight costs, insurance premiums and created payment difficulties involving banks in the Gulf.

Analysts at grain rail carrier Rusagrotrans said Iran imported almost 6 million tons of grain from Russia from July to February, compared with 3 million tons in the same period a year earlier. Analysts estimate Russian exporters have shipped 1.9 million tons of wheat to Iran, out of a planned 2.0–2.2 million tons.

Most grain trade with Iran moves through the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, though some shipments go by rail through Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. LSEG data showed no vessel carrying Russian grain was currently in or near Iranian ports on the Caspian Sea.

Russia's trade with Iran grew by 13% in January–November 2025, according to the latest data from the bilateral government commission. The Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union free trade deal with Iran took effect in May 2025. Russia has strengthened ties with Iran, which have become especially important amid Moscow's confrontation with the West over its military action in Ukraine. A grain exporters' lobby in Kazakhstan, which shipped 1.2 million tons of barley to Iran last season, said earlier that Iranian importers were not signing new contracts and that sales could stall.

