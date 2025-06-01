Russian Military Might Under Attack: 'Pavutyna' Operation Deals $7 Billion Blow To Military Capabilities, Claims Ukraine

Kyiv: Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has claimed responsibility for a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna", which allegedly struck 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at key airbases. The estimated value of the damaged aviation assets is a staggering $7 billion.

According to the SBU, the operation was a resounding success, dealing a massive blow to Russia's military capabilities. The agency has promised to release more details of the operation in the coming hours, leaving many to speculate about the scope and complexity of the attack.

In a surprising twist, the Trump administration has distanced itself from the Ukrainian operation, claiming it was "not aware" of the plans to launch the attack. The statement comes as a surprise, given the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia.

Meanwhile, air raid alerts have been issued in Kyiv and several Ukrainian regions, as Russia is reportedly preparing to launch ballistic missiles against Ukraine. Ukrainian air defences are bracing themselves for a potentially busy night, as they prepare to respond to the incoming threat.