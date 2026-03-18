Russian Oil Tanker Bound For China Makes U-Turn. Now, Heading To India

New Delhi: As the global oil crisis continues to loom amid the Iran war which has now entered into its third week, a Russian oil tanker which was heading towards China has now taken a U-turn in the South China Sea, and is now on its way to reach New Mangalore on March 21, reports indicated.

This comes after the US has given a one-month waiver to New Delhi, along with other countries, to purchase Russian oil which is currently stranded at sea. The Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint, through which one-fifth of global oil passes, continues to remain blockaded, as the war in Iran continues.

Following this relaxation from US, New Delhi began doubling down on imports from Moscow, which has long been its traditional oil partner, apart from Iran.

Ship-tracking data suggests that the Aqua Titan will be arriving in India with its Urals cargo that it loaded from a Baltic Sea port in late January 2026. Reports also suggested that the Aframax vessel had earlier sent its signal to the Chinese port of Rizhao for docking. However, after receiving the go-ahead from the US, India hastened up to buy Russian oil, prompting this tanker to change its course and set sail in the Southeast Asian waters in mid-March.

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At least seven Russian oil-laden tankers have changed their course from China to India, Vortexa Ltd. a cargo tracking company reported. A majority of India's major refiners have jumped to order Russian crude after the relaxation, prompting this sudden demand from the country.

Why Russian Oil Is In Demand

After the US waiver, Indian refiners ordered as much as 30 million barrels of Russian oil in just a week, sensing the oil crisis faced worldwide. The Trump administration has allowed similar waiver for several countires. This has prompted oil tankers to divert from China, which has been importing Russina oil, after India had to reduce its imports. Russia's temporary oil buyers include countries like Japan and South Korea.

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