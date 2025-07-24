Video Captures Russian Plane Moments Before Crash With 49 Onboard

World News: A Russian passenger plane crashed in the Amur region near the Chinese border, with all 49 onboard feared dead. A Siberia-based Angara Airlines An-24 aircraft carrying 49 people, including five children and six crew members, crashed while attempting to land in Tynda.

Video footage shows the plane flying unusually low, circling around for a landing attempt before vanishing from radar.

Few moments later, visuals captured the burning wreckage scattered across a dense forest down the hillside, with heavy smoke rising from the debris.

Another helicopter (Mi-8) flying in the region spotted the flames, confirming the crash site about 15 km south of Tynda.

Russia Plane Crash Video

Authorities suspect poor visibility as a possible cause of the plane crash.

Weather conditions were challenging, and the plane had dropped off radar just before its scheduled arrival.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry and civil aviation authority Rosaviatsiya are leading this plane crash investigation.