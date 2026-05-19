Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India in September For BRICS Summit in Delhi

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit New Delhi for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026, scheduled to take place on September 12 and 13, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Tuesday.

In less than a year, this will be Putin's second trip to India. He had earlier visited New Delhi in December of last year to take part in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, when he spoke with Narendra Modi about strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.