  • Russian Snipers Shot Dead 4 Hostage-Takers At Prison Who Claimed Allegiance To ISIS

Published 23:21 IST, August 23rd 2024

Russian Snipers Shot Dead 4 Hostage-Takers At Prison Who Claimed Allegiance To ISIS

The Russian snipers killed 4 inmates at a prison, who stabbed 4 prison guards to death and briefly held others as hostages while declaring allegiance to ISIS.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russian snipers shoot 4 inmates at a prison dead
Russian snipers shot 4 inmates at a prison dead after they declared allegiance to the Islamic State group. | Image: shutterstock/ Representational
