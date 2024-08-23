Published 23:21 IST, August 23rd 2024
Russian Snipers Shot Dead 4 Hostage-Takers At Prison Who Claimed Allegiance To ISIS
The Russian snipers killed 4 inmates at a prison, who stabbed 4 prison guards to death and briefly held others as hostages while declaring allegiance to ISIS.
Russian snipers shot 4 inmates at a prison dead after they declared allegiance to the Islamic State group. | Image: shutterstock/ Representational
