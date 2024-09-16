sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Kejriwal Resignation |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Donald Trump Safe After Assassination Bid at Florida Golf Club, Suspected Arrested With AK-47

Published 09:56 IST, September 16th 2024

Donald Trump Safe After Assassination Bid at Florida Golf Club, Suspected Arrested With AK-47

Media reports citing FBI claimed the former US President was the subject of an 'apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ryan Wesley Routh, Suspect in Donald Trump's Second Assassination Attempt, Arrested
Ryan Wesley Routh, Suspect in Donald Trump's Second Assassination Attempt, Arrested | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

06:39 IST, September 16th 2024