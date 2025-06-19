Ryanair Boeing 737 From London Crashes Into Barrier At Greek Airport After Severe Turbulence

Updated 19 June 2025 at 20:31 IST
London: A shocking plane crash took place at a Greek airport after a Ryanair flight from London crashed into a barrier after landing on Thursday. According to reports, the Boeing 737 suffered severe turbulence before landing at Kalamata International Airport, following which it collided with a barrier, leaving the flight's wing completely wrecked. The Ryanair flight had departed from London Stansted Airport on Wednesday morning.
As per reports, the emergency services rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was initiated.
Further details regarding the crash were awaited.
Published 19 June 2025 at 20:31 IST