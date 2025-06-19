Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Ryanair Boeing 737 From London Crashes Into Barrier At Greek Airport After Severe Turbulence

Updated 19 June 2025 at 20:31 IST

Ryanair Boeing 737 From London Crashes Into Barrier At Greek Airport After Severe Turbulence

Ryanair Boeing 737 From London Crashes Into Barrier At Greek Airport After Severe Turbulence

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Ryanair Boeing 737 From London Crashes Into Barrier At Greek Airport After Severe Turbulence
Ryanair Boeing 737 From London Crashes Into Barrier At Greek Airport After Severe Turbulence | Image: X

London: A shocking plane crash took place at a Greek airport after a Ryanair flight from London crashed into a barrier after landing on Thursday. According to reports, the Boeing 737 suffered severe turbulence before landing at Kalamata International Airport, following which it collided with a barrier, leaving the flight's wing completely wrecked. The Ryanair flight had departed from London Stansted Airport on Wednesday morning. 

As per reports, the emergency services rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was initiated. 

Further details regarding the crash were awaited. 

Published 19 June 2025 at 20:31 IST