'Safe To Travel': China Issues First Statement Amid Rising Cases of HMPV Virus

Beijing: Five years after the pandemic, rising cases of the HMPV Virus in China has caused a COVID19-like scare across the world. Amid the sudden spike in respiratory illnesses, raising fears of a potential virus outbreak, China's foreign ministry has issued a first statement assuring passengers across the world that it is ‘safe to travel in China’.

Health officials have identified several pathogens, including the rhinovirus and human metapneumovirus (HMPV), as possible culprits behind the surge in cases this winter. According to a report by Reuters, infections across China rose significantly in December, with children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems most at risk.

As cases rise and cause panic across the globe, a press statement has been issued from Beijing by the country's foreign ministry. Spokesperson Mao Ning said, “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season. I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China. It is safe to travel in China. The diseases appears to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year.”

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Its Symptoms

Discovered in 2001, HMPV is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory tract. While it can infect people of all ages, it poses a higher risk to young children and senior citizens.

The symptoms include:

Cough Fever Nasal congestion Shortness of breath

In severe cases, the virus can lead to complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. Symptoms typically appear within three to six days after exposure.

Have HMPV Cases Been Detected Outside China, Is It a Global Emergency?

HMPV is not confined to China. According to research published on Creative Diagnostics, the virus has been detected in the United States, Canada, Europe, and other countries. In 2023, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an 11% increase in HMPV cases.

As of now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared an emergency related to the virus. No data suggests that the situation in China has escalated to a pandemic. However, the rise in infections has drawn the attention of health authorities worldwide.

While the current outbreak does not mirror the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of global health vigilance. Experts urge countries to monitor the spread of respiratory viruses and enhance preparedness for any potential threats. As the situation unfolds, public health agencies worldwide remain on alert, emphasizing the need for transparency and proactive measures to mitigate risks.

Precautions to Stay Protected from HMPV Virus in India

India has said that it is monitoring the developments and is in touch with global agencies. Dr Atul Goyal, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has said that “Take general precautions. Use handkerchief or towel for coughing and sneezing and take normal medicines that are required for cold or fever.” He said that “there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation”.

"Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus that causes the common cold. In the very young and elderly, it can cause flu-like symptoms. We have analyzed respiratory outbreak data within the country. There is no significant increase in cases reported in December 2024, nor have there been any large outbreaks at our institutions", Goyal clarified.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union Health Ministry also said that it is closely monitoring cases of respiratory and seasonal influenza in the country and is coordinating with international agencies. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, validate information and update accordingly,” news agency ANI quoted an official source as saying.