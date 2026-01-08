Updated 8 January 2026 at 10:30 IST
Salt Lake City Shooting: 2 Killed, Several Injured Outside Mormon Church
Salt Lake City Shooting: Two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting incident during a funeral service at a church in Salt Lake City, Utah. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the LDS chapel. Police are investigating the motive as they hunt for suspects.
Salt Lake City Shooting: 2 Killed, Several Injured Outside Mormon Church | Image: X
Salt Lake City: A shooting outside a church building in Salt Lake City left two people dead and several more injured Wednesday, local media reported.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, according to the Deseret News. A funeral was reportedly taking place inside, it said.
Authorities said no suspect was in custody, KUTV reported.
Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency response vehicles with flashing lights.
