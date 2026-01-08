Republic World
Updated 8 January 2026 at 10:30 IST

Salt Lake City Shooting: 2 Killed, Several Injured Outside Mormon Church | Image: X

Salt Lake City: A shooting outside a church building in Salt Lake City left two people dead and several more injured Wednesday, local media reported.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, according to the Deseret News. A funeral was reportedly taking place inside, it said.

Authorities said no suspect was in custody, KUTV reported.

Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency response vehicles with flashing lights.

