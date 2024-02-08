Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:43 IST
Sam Altman marries long-time partner Oliver Mulherin in Hawaii: Reports
According to multiple reports, Sam Altman's marriage ceremony with Oliver Mulherin took place on January 10 in a Hawiian Island.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reportedly married his partner Oliver Mulherin on January 11 in an intimate ceremony. According to multiple reports, the marriage ceremony took place on January 10 in Hawaii. The marriage seems to have taken place early morning with a handful of close friends and family members in attendance.
Several pictures have surfaced on social media showing the couple exchanging rings on the Island. Mulherin is an Australian programmer who recently made his public appearance at the White House in the dinner hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit.
Advertisement
In what seems to be Mulherin's Instagram profile, a few pictures were posted on the social media platform from the ceremony. "Married my best friend and love of my life," the caption under the post read.
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Movies Based On Time TravelGalleries6 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.