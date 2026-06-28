'Samosa,' 'Chutney,' 'Deepavali,' 'Garba': PM Modi Highlights Shared Cultural Symbols Between India & Seychelles

Victoria, Seychelles: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the deep cultural bonds and strategic partnership between India and Seychelles during his address to the National Assembly on Sunday, underscoring how everyday flavours and festivals reflect a shared heritage.

“The greatest strength of Seychelles is its people,” PM Modi said.

"Over generations, people from all parts of the world arrived here. They brought with them different languages, customs, beliefs, and traditions, and together they built a shared identity that is proudly Seychellois," the prime minister said.

He praised the National Assembly’s motto of “Unity in Diversity,” which resonates through Creole music, the rhythmic Moutya dance, and the vibrant celebrations of Festival Kreol.

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The Prime Minister pointed to the seamless blending of cultures visible in daily life, from the flavours of Kari Coco, samosa and chutney, to the joyous observance of Deepavali, Thai Pongal, and the energetic Garba dance during Navratri.

“This is the Creole spirit that gives us great confidence in the future of our friendship,” he declared.

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On the strategic front, Modi emphasised the interdependence of the two maritime neighbours.

“The security of one adds to the security of the other. The prosperity of one contributes to the prosperity of the other,” he noted. He recalled that 50 years ago, at the dawn of Seychelles’ independence, the Indian naval ship INS Nilgiri stood as a symbol of solidarity at Port Victoria. Today, INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak are docked there to mark the Golden Jubilee, reflecting the enduring nature of the bilateral bond.

Defence and maritime cooperation between the two nations has deepened over decades, with joint training and close collaboration among their forces and coast guards.