San Diego Mosque Shooting Kills 3 Men; 2 Suspects Found Dead In Car As Police Probe Hate Crime

San Diego: At least 3 people have been killed and 2 teenage suspects are dead following a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday. The police stated that they are treating the incident as a hate crime. The attack occurred at the county’s largest mosque, located in the Clairemont Mesa area.

On information, the police rushed to the spot, where they also received reports of gunfire a few blocks away, where a landscaper was targeted but escaped unharmed.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl confirmed that both suspects were found dead inside a vehicle that had stopped in the middle of a nearby road. An investigation has been initiated as the officials probe the incident to establish the full sequence of events.

The police have, meanwhile, classified the case as a hate crime and said that the motive remains under investigation. Chief Wahl said that both suspects are believed to be teenagers, though their ages and identities have not been confirmed publicly.

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Suspect Teens Found Dead

According to Police Chief Wahl, the 2 teenagers are believed to have carried out the attack at the mosque before moving to a second location. “As officers responded to the mosque, they also fielded reports of gunfire a few blocks away, where a landscaper was shot at but was uninjured,” he said.

The suspects were later located in a vehicle stopped on a nearby road. Wahl stated that both were dead when the cops reached them. The police have not released details on the teenagers' death, but confirmed that no other suspects are being sought at this stage. The mosque’s security guard was among the 3 men killed, however, the identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.

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Mosque Known For Interfaith Work

Centre director Imam Taha Hassane said that the Islamic Center focuses on building connections beyond the Muslim community. Speaking at a news conference, he noted that a group of non-Muslim visitors had been touring the mosque earlier that day to learn about the Islamic faith.

“It also works to build relations in the community,” Hassane said, explaining the centre’s outreach programmes and interfaith initiatives. The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County and houses the Al Rashid School, which offers courses in Arabic, Islamic studies and the Quran.

Following the attack, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office stated that he was being briefed on the situation. “We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” his office posted on X.