Small Plane Crashes In San Diego, Homes Engulfed in Flames, Several Killed

San Diego Plane Crash: A small plane crashed into a residential area in San Diego on Thursday, setting multiple homes and vehicles on fire and forcing evacuations across several blocks. The incident happened in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood near Sculpin Street and Santo Road, close to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

Several people are killed in the incident as per the reports.

At least 15 homes have been affected, with several vehicles engulfed in flames. The Cessna 550 aircraft was en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport when it went down at around 3:45 AM (EST).

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of injuries or fatalities. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion before seeing flames engulf homes and vehicles.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy described the scene as "something from a movie", with jet fuel spread across the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are leading the investigation into the crash.