Updated 3 November 2025 at 18:05 IST
San Francisco-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Precautionary Landing in Mongolia Due To Low Quantity of Engine Oil: Sources
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is in touch with Air India to ensure safe return of passengers.
San Francisco-Delhi Air India flight Boeing 777 made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia due to a suspected technical issue.
Air India is in touch with the embassy to arrange an alternate aircraft.
Regarding the incident, Air India said in a statement, "AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority."
The plane has landed in Mongolia and passengers have been disembarked safely.
According to sources, low quantity of engine oil was the reason behind the technical glitch.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 3 November 2025 at 17:49 IST