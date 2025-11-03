San Francisco-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Precautionary Landing in Mongolia Due To Low Quantity of Engine Oil: Sources

Regarding the incident, Air India said in a statement, "AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority."