San Francisco Nude Woman Statue Artist Marco Cochrane Reveals What 45-Foot Structure Stands For

San Francisco: A 45-foot nude woman statue has been unveiled at the Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco and is titled R-Evolution. This unique statue, that has been grabbing everyone's attention, will remain on display for a minimum of six months.

The artist behind this unique sculpture, Marco Cochrane, has revealed the importance of this 45-foot sculpture and what it stands for…

Artist Marco Cochrane Explains What R-Evolution Statue Stands For

Cochrane elaborated that the sculpture was created to draw attention to the ongoing lack of representation of women in public art. He described the figure as standing strong, confident, and firmly rooted, symbolizing a powerful message for a future where all individuals, regardless of gender, can walk through the world with freedom and without fear. According to the San Francisco Standard, the piece aims to inspire a shift in how public art reflects the diverse experiences of society.

45-Foot Nude Woman Statue Stands Tall at San Francisco's Embarcadero Plaza

The sculpture, originally showcased at the Burning Man festival in 2015, was created by artist Marco Cochrane using 55,000 welds of steel rods and tubing. Weighing 13,000 pounds, with an additional 16,000 pounds of steel to secure it, the piece also features a mechanical function that mimics breathing for one hour daily.