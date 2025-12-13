Sanskrit Returns to Pakistan for First Time Since Partition, Gita and Mahabharata on Curriculum

New Delhi: In a significant academic move, a leading Pakistani university has introduced Sanskrit language course, marking the first such initiative in the country since the 1947 Partition. The step is being seen as an effort to reconnect with South Asia’s pre-Partition intellectual and linguistic history.

The course has been launched at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), following strong student interest in a short-term Sanskrit workshop conducted earlier this year. What began as a weekend programme has now been upgraded into a four-credit undergraduate course, with plans to expand it further in the coming years.

Academic Focus, Not Religious Instruction

University officials have stressed that the course is academic in nature and not religious. Sanskrit is being taught as a classical language that shaped literature, philosophy and linguistics across the subcontinent, including regions that are now part of Pakistan.

Professor Rasheed, who revived the course said he is often questioned about the relevance of studying Sanskrit in Pakistan. “People ask me why I’m learning Sanskrit,” he said, explaining that without knowledge of the language, Pakistani scholars remain dependent on foreign researchers to interpret texts that are physically housed in local libraries.

According to him, learning Sanskrit allows scholars in Pakistan to directly study early texts connected to the region’s history, rather than relying on second-hand interpretations.

From Workshop to Credit Course

Manuscripts Without Readers

One of the key reasons behind the move is Pakistan’s own collection of Sanskrit manuscripts, many of which are preserved in libraries such as Punjab University. These manuscripts were catalogued decades ago but remain largely unexplored by local scholars due to a lack of trained Sanskrit readers.

By teaching the language domestically, universities hope Pakistani researchers can study and interpret these texts themselves, instead of relying on foreign scholars.

Future Courses on Classical Texts

Officials have indicated that if the course continues to receive a positive response, students may later be offered classes on classical texts such as the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, studied from historical and literary perspectives.

Students are also being introduced to how these ancient works have influenced popular culture, including their translations and adaptations in Urdu.

Understanding Language Links

Faculty members involved in the programme say Sanskrit has influenced several South Asian languages, including Urdu, and studying it helps trace how ideas and vocabulary moved across regions over centuries.

Students are also introduced to how ancient stories travelled into modern times through translations and adaptations familiar to audiences across the subcontinent, including Urdu versions of classical narratives.

Future Scope

