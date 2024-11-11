sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:48 IST, November 11th 2024

Satellite Images And Documents Indicate China Working On Nuclear Propulsion For New Aircraft Carrier

China's navy is already the world's largest numerically, and it has been rapidly modernizing. Adding nuclear-powered carriers to its fleet would be a major step in realizing its ambitions for a true "blue-water" force capable of operating in seas far from China.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sichuan Province, China
Sichuan Province, China | Image: AP
17:48 IST, November 11th 2024