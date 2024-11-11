Published 17:48 IST, November 11th 2024
Satellite Images And Documents Indicate China Working On Nuclear Propulsion For New Aircraft Carrier
China's navy is already the world's largest numerically, and it has been rapidly modernizing. Adding nuclear-powered carriers to its fleet would be a major step in realizing its ambitions for a true "blue-water" force capable of operating in seas far from China.
- World News
- 9 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sichuan Province, China | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
17:48 IST, November 11th 2024