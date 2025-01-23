‘Satya Does Have The Money’: Musk Drags Microsoft CEO Amid Spat With Sam Altman Over $500 bn Stargate AI Project

New Delhi: Elon Musk has responded to comments made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella amid the ongoing public dispute between the Tesla Boss and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the $500 billion Stargate AI project, which was recently announced by former US President Donald Trump.

The controversy began when Musk cast doubt on the funding for the Stargate project, claiming that the money promised for the initiative wasn't actually available. Musk took to his social media platform, X, stating, “They don’t actually have the money,” adding that SoftBank, which is involved in the project, has “well under $10B secured,” a statement Musk claimed was based on reliable sources.

In response to Musk’s remarks, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, invited Musk to visit the first Stargate site in Texas, which is already under construction. Altman called Musk’s statement “wrong” and suggested that Musk should visit the project to gain a clearer understanding of the situation.

In an interview with CNBC, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella was asked about Musk’s questioning of the project’s financial backing. Nadella stated, “I’m not particularly in the details on what they’re investing,” referring to the Stargate initiative. However, when asked specifically about Musk’s claims regarding the lack of funds, Nadella responded, “Look, all I know is, I’m good for my $80 billion.”

Elon Musk, upon seeing a clip of Nadella’s interview, responded with a post on X saying, “On the other hand, Satya definitely does have the money.”