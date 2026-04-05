Saudi Arabia Condemns Vandalization of UAE Embassy in Damascus

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the recent vandalization of the United Arab Emirates' embassy in Damascus, describing the incident as a blatant violation of international diplomatic norms and an attack on the principles of sovereignty and security.

In an official statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom expressed its full solidarity with the UAE and reaffirmed its unwavering support for the safety and protection of diplomatic missions worldwide.

“The vandalization of the UAE embassy in Damascus is a reprehensible act that contravenes the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and all established international laws,” the statement read. “Saudi Arabia rejects any form of violence or aggression targeting diplomatic facilities and calls for those responsible to be held accountable,” it added.

The incident occurred amid ongoing tensions in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, with reports of sporadic unrest and protests in the Syrian capital. No injuries were reported in the attack on the UAE embassy, but images circulating on social media showed damaged property and defaced walls at the mission.

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Saudi Arabia further urged all parties in Syria to respect diplomatic immunity and work towards stability and national reconciliation. The Kingdom emphasized that such incidents undermine efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

The UAE has not yet issued a detailed public response, but sources said that Abu Dhabi is coordinating with Syrian authorities to ensure the safety of its diplomatic staff and the repair of the embassy premises.

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