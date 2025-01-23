Published 11:11 IST, January 23rd 2025
Saudi Crown Prince Says Kingdom Intends to Invest $600 Billion in US During Call With Trump
The remarks from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reported by the state-run Saudi Press Agency early on Thursday, were made during a phone call with Trump.
Saudi Arabia's crown prince announced on Thursday that the kingdom plans to invest USD 600 billion in the United States over the next four years. These remarks followed President Donald Trump's suggestion of potentially visiting the kingdom as his inaugural foreign trip.
“The crown prince affirmed the kingdom's intention to broaden its investments and trade with the United States over the next four years, in the amount of USD 600 billion, and potentially beyond that,” the report said.
There was no immediate statement from the White House about the call. The crown prince, who effectively leads the oil-rich kingdom, also had a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio early on Thursday.
On Monday following his inauguration, Trump mentioned the possibility of visiting the kingdom again as his first foreign trip, similar to what he did in 2017.
“The first foreign trip typically has been with the UK but ... I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy USD 450 billion worth of our products,” Trump told journalists in the Oval Office. “If Saudi Arabia wanted to buy another USD 450 billion or USD 500 — we'll up it for all the inflation — I think I'd probably go.” The 2017 visit to the kingdom set in motion a yearslong boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, including the kingdom.
