Scared Pakistan Cancels All Flights to PoK, Anticipating Pahalgam Response from India

Islamabad: In a major security move, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday cancelled all flights to and from Gilgit, Skardu and other areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid growing tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, according to local media reports.

The flight cancellations were reported as part of precautionary measures due to security concerns.

All Flights Called Off as Security Tightened Across Airports

Citing aviation sources, Urdu daily Jang reported that PIA cancelled two flights each from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu. Additionally, two flights from Islamabad to Skardu and four from Islamabad to Gilgit were also cancelled.

According to the Express Tribune, “For security reasons, all commercial flights scheduled to operate to and from Gilgit and Skardu on Wednesday have been cancelled.” The report further stated that Pakistani authorities have intensified airspace monitoring due to rising tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and concerns of potential military escalations in the region.

Officials confirmed that these measures were precautionary and aimed at ensuring national airspace security as military and intelligence agencies remained on high alert following the recent terrorist strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which heightened security sensitivities on both sides.

Airports Placed on High Alert Across Pakistan

Reports said that all airports in Pakistan were placed under high alert, with security and surveillance protocols ramped up significantly. Airport authorities introduced tighter screening procedures and increased patrolling at terminals to avoid any untoward incident.

The cancellations affected not just domestic travel but also hinted at broader regional instability, as Skardu and Gilgit serve as key access points to Pakistan's northern territories, including PoK areas. The region also holds military significance, especially in the backdrop of recent escalations and India’s strong response following the Pahalgam terror incident.

No Clear Timeline on Flight Resumption

As of now, no official statement has been issued by Pakistan’s civil aviation authority or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but media sources widely reported the cancellations as a direct fallout of mounting geopolitical strain in the aftermath of the latest terror strike in Indian territory.