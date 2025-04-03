Schumer Encouraging GOP to Support Democratic Led Resolution That Would Nullify Canada Tariffs

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is encouraging his fellow senators including Republicans to support resolution that would nullify Canada tariffs.

Sen. Tim Kaine, the Virginia Democrat who initiated the resolution, said that President Donald Trump was inventing a “made-up emergency” to help pay for extending tax cuts that he argued would mostly benefit the wealthy.

Democrats are highlighting how the tariffs on Canada could make it more expensive to build homes, disrupt industries like shipbuilding and beer brewing and raise prices on imported grocery products.

But Senate Republicans are facing pressure Wednesday from Trump to oppose the resolution that would nullify the presidential emergency on fentanyl he is using to implement tariffs on Canada.

Just hours after Trump is set to announce his plan for “reciprocal tariffs” on China, Mexico and Canada — his so-called “Liberation Day” — the Senate was expected to vote on a resolution that offers Republicans an off-ramp to the import taxes on Canada.

It is a significant test for Republican loyalty to Trump's vision of remaking the U.S. economy by clamping down on free trade. Many economists are warning that the plan could force an economic contraction, and GOP senators are already watching with unease.

The votes of at least four Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Rand Paul of Kentucky — were thought to be leaning towards supporting the resolution.

If all Democrats plus the four Republicans vote in favor, it would boost it to the simple majority needed to pass the Senate.