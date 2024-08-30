Published 00:23 IST, August 30th 2024
Search for Indian Tourist in Kuala Lumpur Sinkhole Faces New Challenges
Indian tourist Vijaya Lakshmi Gali fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur. Search efforts face challenges due to instability and strong currents.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edited by: Digital Desk
Search for Indian Tourist in Kuala Lumpur Sinkhole Faces New Challenges | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:23 IST, August 30th 2024