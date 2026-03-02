Second US Fighter Jet Reportedly Shot Down Over Kuwait Amid Escalating Israel- Iran Conflict

Second US Fighter Jet Reportedly Shot Down Over Kuwait Amid Escalating Iran Conflict | Image: Republic

Tensions in West Asia deepened on Monday as reports emerged that a second US fighter jet has been shot down over Kuwait, only hours after the first incident involving an F‑15 Strike Eagle. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that “several” American aircraft had crashed within its territory, though all pilots and crew members survived after emergency ejections.

Earlier in the day, Iran claimed responsibility for downing a US F‑15, sharing visuals of a jet spiralling with flames from its rear. While the footage circulated widely online, questions remain over whether the incident was caused by hostile fire or possible friendly fire.

Details of the Crashes

- Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said search‑and‑rescue operations were launched immediately after the crashes, and all crew were safely recovered.

- Visuals posted online showed one fighter jet descending in flames over Kuwait, though it was unclear if the aircraft belonged to the US or Israel.

- Local sources reported that the pilots ejected safely.

- The cause of the crashes remains unconfirmed, with speculation ranging from Iranian missile strikes to technical failures.

Regional Escalation

The incidents come as Iran intensifies retaliatory strikes across the Gulf, targeting airports, ports, and residential areas in Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE. US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier confirmed that Iran had struck multiple locations, including Dubai International Airport and Kuwait International Airport. US has also said that Iran's retaliatory strikes hit 14 countries in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Air Defence Force reported shooting down “several hostile aerial targets” early Monday morning, underscoring the volatile security environment.