Second Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order On Birthright Citizenship

Seattle: Another federal judge has blocked US President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. US District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle decried the administration's treatment of the Constitution, stating that Trump was attempting to change it with an executive order.

Coughenour's ruling comes just a day after a Maryland federal judge issued a nationwide pause in a separate but similar case. The latest proceeding highlights the ongoing battle between the Trump administration and immigrants' rights groups.

According to experts, the ruling means that Trump's executive order cannot be implemented at this time. The order aimed to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants in the US.

Meanwhile, the case will likely continue to be debated in the courts.