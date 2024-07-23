sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 02:49 IST, July 23rd 2024

Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Says She Apologised to Trump After Assassination Attempt

Cheatle while speaking during a congressional hearing on Monday, said she apologised to former US President Donald Trump in a phone call after attack on him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's first statement after assassination bid on Donald Trump | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

00:18 IST, July 23rd 2024