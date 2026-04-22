Security Breach? US Nuclear ‘Chief’ Andrew Hugg Put on Leave For ‘Sharing’ Sensitive Intel, ‘Action Against Mojtaba Khamenei’ Remark

A senior US military official responsible for nuclear and chemical safety has been placed on administrative leave after a covertly recorded video surfaced online, allegedly showing him sharing sensitive national security details with a stranger.

The video was posted by James O'Keefe, who wrote “Top U.S. Nuclear Chief Caught LEAKING Sensitive National Security Information to Stranger, Reveals Army Chemist Was Exposed to U.S. Chemical Nerve Agent, Confirms U.S. Strike Killed Children in Iran, Discloses U.S. Plans to ‘Kill Iran’s New Supreme Leader’.”

The video claims to show Andrew Hugg, identified as a Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, speaking candidly about classified matters during a conversation in a restaurant.

According to the footage and accompanying claims, Hugg allegedly discussed US military operations, including remarks suggesting that American airstrikes in Iran had resulted in civilian casualties, which he described as “collateral damage”. He is also purported to have spoken about internal processes around nuclear decision-making and asserted that the US has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in current conflicts.

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The video further alleges that Hugg made controversial comments about potential US action against Iran’s leadership, including a remark interpreted as suggesting that Mojtaba Khamenei could be targeted if he “doesn’t change his ways”. The authenticity and full context of these remarks have not been independently verified.

In another claim from the recording, Hugg is heard stating that the US still maintains chemical nerve agents and referencing an incident in which an Army chemist was allegedly exposed to such a substance. These assertions, if confirmed, could raise serious concerns given international conventions on chemical weapons.

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The US Army has acknowledged the controversy. In a statement, spokesperson Cynthia O. Smith said, “We have placed Mr. Hugg on administrative leave while we conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.”

Watch the viral video here:

Officials have not yet confirmed the accuracy of the claims made in the video or clarified whether any classified information was actually compromised. However, the incident has triggered scrutiny over operational security protocols and the vulnerability of personnel to so-called “honeytrap” tactics, where individuals are manipulated into divulging sensitive information.

The Pentagon has not issued a detailed comment on the specifics of the allegations. The episode, if substantiated, could have diplomatic ramifications, particularly given already heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

The investigation into the matter is underway.