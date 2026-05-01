Security Dog Confronted Suspect Cole Allen Before WHCD Shooting As Guard Ignored Alert, CCTV Shows Suspect Scouting Venue

New Delhi: A night intended for journalistic tradition turned into a scene of chaos on Saturday when a gunman attempted to breach the security perimeter of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) at the Washington Hilton.

The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, allegedly bypassed initial security layers by checking into the hotel as a guest prior to the event. Armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, Allen reportedly rushed toward the main magnetometer screening area just outside the ballroom around 8:30 pm.

Guard ignores alert dog

While the security lapses at the event are already in question, a new video has emerged from the shooting scene where a security dog can be seen hitting the shooter twice before he left the and ran into the hallway with a shotgun. Meanwhile, it can also be seen that the guard completely ignored the dog's warning.

Suspect walking through Hilton

Another footage has emerged showing the suspect, Cole Allen, walking through the Hilton Hotel the day before the shooting, US Attorney Pirro said.

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The emergence of these footages have intensified scrutiny over the event's security protocols. Beyond the guard's failure to react to the canine's alert, questions are being raised over communication between the hotel’s private security and federal agents. The fact that an armed suspect could engage in a physical struggle with a K-9 unit and still advance into a public hallway suggests a significant gap in immediate response and containment measures.

What happened at the event

As the 2,600 guests- including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several Cabinet members were being served dinner, Allen allegedly ran past security barricades. Sources indicate that Allen fired at least one shot from a shotgun before being pursued by Secret Service agents and Metropolitan Police.

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One Secret Service officer was struck in the chest during the exchange, but his bullet-resistant vest prevented serious injury. The pursuit ended quickly when the suspect reportedly "tripped and fell," according to Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll. Allen was taken into custody with a minor knee injury and later evaluated at a local hospital.

Security response and evacuation

Inside the ballroom, the sound of gunfire sparked immediate panic. Witnesses described guests ducking under tables as heavily armed tactical teams flooded the room. President Trump and the first lady were quickly whisked away by their security detail behind armored plating before being moved to a secure suite.

Lax Security Allegations

The incident has already sparked intense political debate regarding the security protocols at the Hilton as people have questioned how an armed individual managed to stay in the hotel and reach the inner perimeter.