Dhaka: The Bangladesh Guard Border and police have been deployed at the Parliament building and other key locations across Dhaka ahead of the funeral prayers for Sharif Osman Hadi, as reported by BDNews24. According to BDNews24, the border security force shared the development in a message issued on Saturday.

It further reported that the Inqilab Moncho convenor's body was taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital's morgue shortly before 10 AM (local time) on Saturday from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, according to Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Division."The post-mortem is under way and security measures have been put in place," he said.

It was further reported that after the examination is completed, the body will be taken to the South Plaza of the Parliament complex, where funeral prayers are scheduled to be held at 2 PM (local time), he added. Inqilab Moncho has said that only the national flag of Bangladesh will be displayed at the funeral prayer service for its convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, as per BDNews24, which cited a Facebook post on Saturday, by the platform that said, “There will be no flag other than the national flag of Bangladesh on display.

Hadi's family seeks everyone's cooperation.”As per BDNews24, the Chief Advisor's Office has asked those attending the funeral not to carry bags or heavy items. Dhaka Metropolitan Police noted that traffic will be suspended from Khejur Bagan Crossing to Manik Mia Avenue because of the expected. Hadi, who had announced plans to run as an independent for the Dhaka-8 seat in the upcoming election, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling by rickshaw in the capital's Bijoynagar area.

Advertisement

Police said two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, BDNews24 reported. His death sparked protests and unrest across Bangladesh, prompting heightened security measures. According to BDNews24, the National Cyber Security Agency has called on the public to report social media posts that promote terrorism or incite violence amid heightened concerns over online content linked to unrest.

In a statement issued on Saturday, BDNews24 mentioned that the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications said such posts could be reported directly via WhatsApp and email. Officials said complaints received would be initially reviewed by the National Cyber Security Agency before being forwarded to social media platforms through the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), it further reported.