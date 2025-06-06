Series of Explosions Target Schools and Senior Health Official's Residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan; One Dead, Several Injured

A series of bomb blasts have shaken Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, particularly in the tribal district of Bajaur, causing chaos and panic among residents.

The explosions targeted prominent locations, including the residence of a senior health official and a government school, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Deadly Blast Outside Health Official’s Residence

The first explosion occurred outside the residence of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Gohar Ayub’s father, Mian Ayub Khan, in Bajaur. The powerful bomb blast claimed the life of Mian Ayub Khan, sending shockwaves throughout the area. The force of the explosion was so intense that it shattered windows of nearby houses, causing widespread panic among local residents.

Explosion at Government School in Tank District

Shortly after the incident in Bajaur, another blast took place at the Government High School Akbari, located in the jurisdiction of the Gul Imam Police Station in Tank District. Fortunately, the explosion occurred before school hours, and no casualties were reported. However, the explosion caused significant damage to the school building, further intensifying concerns about the safety of educational institutions in the region.

Attack on Hujra in Kohat District

In a separate incident, a bomb blast targeted the hujra (guesthouse) of prominent local figures Malik Amjad Khan Afridi and Abbas Khan Afridi in the Azim Bagh area of Kohat District. Local sources confirmed that Abbas Khan Afridi sustained serious injuries in the attack. The motive behind this explosion remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Authorities Responding to the Attacks