Seven Hong Kong High-Rises Go Up in Flames: 36 Killed, 279 Missing in Deadly Night Fire | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire flamed through seven high-rise apartment buildings in a residential complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, killing 36 people and leaving 279 others missing. As firefighters battled the massive fire late into the night, more than 700 residents were relocated to temporary shelters.

John Lee, the chief executive of Hong Kong, declared the tragedy to be one of the city's most devastating building fires in recent years and confirmed the number of fatalities and missing persons.

The fire began in the afternoon and grew rapidly because of bamboo ladders and construction netting wrapped around the buildings. Thick smoke and flames could be seen flying out of numerous windows as night fell. At the same moment, several nearby buildings were on fire.

The alarm was then elevated to level 5, the highest emergency level, by the Fire Services Department. Despite a massive response that comprised 57 ambulances and 128 fire trucks, the fire persisted far into the night.

Advertisement

According to officials, one firefighter passed away while fighting the flames, and another received treatment for heat exhaustion. Although they could not provide specifics, police said they had received multiple complaints regarding persons who were stuck inside the impacted buildings.

The eight-block housing complex, which had about 2,000 units and 4,800 occupants, sustained significant damage. For those who have lost their houses, local authorities have established shelters.

Advertisement