Balochistan: At least seven soldiers of the Pakistani Army were killed and several others were injured after a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted the Pakistan military's convoy in the volatile region of Balochistan. According to reports, the attack, which took place in the Geshtri area of Bolan, left seven of the Pakistani Army soldiers dead and five others injured.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and most resource-rich province, has long been a hotbed of insurgency and separatist movements. The region's complex history, marked by periods of military rule, economic exploitation, and cultural suppression, has contributed to the simmering tensions between the local population and the Pakistani government. The Pakistan Army's heavy-handed approach to dealing with the region's separatist movements has only worsen the situation, leading to widespread resentment and anger among the local population.

The IED blast, which targeted a Frontier Crops (FC) vehicle, occurred between the Amir Post and Ali Khan base, a sensitive area that has witnessed numerous attacks in the past. According to sources, the attack was carried out using a sophisticated device, which was planted on the route of the convoy. The blast was powerful enough to cause massive damage to the vehicle and surrounding areas.

The attack claimed the lives of seven Pakistani Rangers, including a senior Special Operations Commander Major Tariq Imran, who was part of the Special Operations Command (SOC). The other deceased soldiers include Naik Asif, Subedar Farooq, Naik Mashkoor, Sepoy Wajid, and Sepoy Kashif, all from the 135 Wing unit. The injured soldiers, who are currently receiving treatment, include Sepoy Zeeshan, Sepoy Shadman, Naik Awais, Sepoy Zainullah, and Sepoy Tayyab.

As per reports, the Pakistani forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, leaving many to wonder about the true nature of the threat facing the region.