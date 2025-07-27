Several Feared Dead After Passenger Train Derails in Germany's Biberach, Carriages Flung Off Tracks in Catastrophic Crash

Several Feared Dead After Derailment in Germany's Biberach | Image: Representational Image

Biberach: A passenger train derailment in southwestern Germany's Biberach district on Sunday evening resulted in numerous injuries, according to preliminary reports.

Authorities confirmed approximately 100 passengers were aboard when at least two carriages left the tracks. Emergency responders were photographed climbing on overturned train segments as rescue operations commenced. The German Federal Police indicated the extent of injuries remained unclear in the immediate aftermath.

Visual evidence from the scene showed multiple train compartments lying on their sides as first responders worked to secure the area and assist passengers. The derailment site's remote woodland location reportedly complicated initial rescue efforts.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) in a forested area near the French border, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from France.

As of the latest reports, investigators have not determined the cause of the derailment. Transportation officials and law enforcement are expected to conduct a full examination of the crash site in coming hours.